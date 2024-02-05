Steelers Position Reviews: Wide receivers

Here is the first in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2023 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 13.

Wide receivers (5): Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin

A Last Look at 2023

Entering the 2023 season, one of the big questions surrounding the Steelers centered on how big of a jump George Pickens would take from his first to his second season.

Pickens went from 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 to 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores in 2023. His 18.1 yards per reception led the NFL, while his overall yardage total was 16th.

Pickens has established himself as one of the top deep threats in the NFL, averaging a gaudy 16.9 yards per catch over his first two seasons.

He showed more ability as a route runner in 2023 than simply being a go-route guy. The next step is building overall consistency and chemistry with the quarterbacks.

While Pickens had five games with more than 100 receiving yards this season – the Steelers went 5-0 in those games – and eight games with 50 or more yards, he also had nine games under 50 yards. The Steelers were 3-6 when Pickens failed to record more than 50 yards in a game.

Pickens also had periods of immaturity on the field when he wasn't targeted, something that came to a head when he failed to block for running back Jaylen Warren on a run inside the 5 in a loss to the Colts.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue with the 22-year-old receiver and he saw improvement in that area down the stretch.

"It has been in all areas in football and in life" Tomlin said of Pickens' improvements over the final month of the season. "But there's a lot of meat on that bone and I'm excited about continuing to be a component of that process with him."

Diontae Johnson had a mixed season, missing four games with a hamstring injury suffered in a season-opening loss to the 49ers that landed him on injured reserve.

Johnson recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 50 receptions and had eight games with four or more catches. His career-low 51 receptions went for 717 yards, giving him an average per reception of 14.1 yards, a career high.

After failing to score a touchdown on 86 receptions in 2022 – an NFL record – Johnson showed that was an anomaly, getting into the end zone five times this season, matching Pickens for the team lead.

Johnson had at least 144 pass targets from 2020 through 2022, but that dipped to a career-low 87. Had he played all 17 games, he would have gotten 114 targets, which would have been just ahead of Pickens' team-best 106.

Behind that duo, the Steelers had veteran Allen Robinson and Miles Boykin along with second-year pro Calvin Austin.

The Steelers acquired Robinson in the offseason via a trade with the Rams. And while the 10-year veteran had just 34 receptions for 280 yards, he played 771 snaps, which was second-most of the team's wide receivers.

Johnson simply missing four games didn't account for all of that. Robinson excelled as a blocker in the running game and was often used in conjunction with Boykin, another big-bodied receiver, when the Steelers wanted to run the ball.

Boykin played 121 offensive snaps but caught just three passes for 17 yards. His biggest value comes on special teams, where he's one of the best gunners on punt coverage in the NFL.