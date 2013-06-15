Steelers players share thoughts on their dads

**"My dad is my best friend. He has taught me so much about life. I have learned so much from him in all aspects, especially in football. He helped me a great deal technically when I was just a beginner and now he is helping me mentally in many ways. I followed his footsteps at Georgia and now in the NFL. He imparts some wisdom that I can definitely digest and try to implement in my day to day business. He has been a huge part of my life. I am blessed and I don't take it for granted."