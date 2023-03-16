Peterson, Herbig looking forward to next step in journey

What's your number?: Peterson wore No. 7 last season in Minnesota. It was the same number he wore at LSU.

Soon after word leaked that he had agreed to terms with the Steelers, he posted a photo on social media with him in a Steelers uniform wearing a No. 7 jersey.

You can imagine the backlash.

Peterson said he isn't going to wear the No. 7 that Ben Roethlisberger wore for the Steelers for 18 years before his retirement after the 2021 season.

"I don't know yet, but I know 7 is off limits," Peterson said when asked what number he'll wear. "I had an opportunity to go down and see the options available. I haven't picked one just yet. But in the near future I'll have a number."

Helping hand: One of the many reasons the Steelers were interested in bringing Peterson in – beyond simply losing Cameron Sutton in free agency – was because he offers the opportunity to add a potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame player.

In fact, Peterson said he very nearly joined the Steelers a year ago in free agency.

"We almost made something happen last year. We were having conversations with (defensive backs coach) Grady (Brown) and coach Tomlin last year," Peterson said. "We weren't able to make it happen. This go around, it was a different situation, losing a key component of their secondary in Cam. It felt like they needed a guy that had some of those same attributes, that's a smart, tough, physical football player.

"I wanted to be a part of this pedigree and identity that this Steelers organization and team brings to the NFL. They're always competitive. Coach Tomlin is always going to have his guys in a position to win no matter what the circumstances are. Me, being in the latter part of my career, I wanted to be a part of a storied franchise. What better franchise would you want to be with than the Pittsburgh Steelers?"

As a player with that much experience, Peterson also can add to the defensive backs room by imparting his knowledge of the game to the new teammates.

That's something he embraces.

"I love that role. I'm the oldest of five, so it's kind of in my nature," Peterson said. "They haven't expressed any of that to me, but that's something that comes with me. No one has to tell me, 'We think you should help this guy out.' What I've done so far in my career, I have so much I can share to the next generation.