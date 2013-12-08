Steelers now 5-8 after 34-28 loss

DOLPHINS 34, STEELERS 28**

Steelers' record: 5-8

One year ago: 7-6

Series record (including playoffs): Steelers lead, 13-12

STORYLINE

Another productive pass-rushing front four. Another starting offensive line combination for the Steelers. In this, the 13th game of the 2013 season, the Steelers opened against the Miami Dolphins with their sixth different combination of five offensive linemen. The change again involved the center, where Cody Wallace replaced Fernando Velasco, and an injury to Kelvin Beachum served to give Mike Adams a second chance at left tackle. Would the Steelers be able to cobble together an effective offensive line despite being without Velasco and Beachum, despite having David DeCastro nagged by a sprained foot?

TURNING POINT

The Steelers held a 28-24 lead when the Miami Dolphins got the ball at their own 20-yard line following a touchback on a punt by Mat McBriar. A 9-yard pass to Brian Hartline set up a second-and-1, and the Dolphins decided on a running play to try to pick up the necessary yardage to get the first down and extend their possession. But the simple running play turned into a 55-yard gain when Daniel Thomas exploited some shabby tackling by the Steelers, and Miami had a first down at the Pittsburgh 16-yard line. Two plays later, the Dolphins had re-taken the lead, and this time for good.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT I

Every week when he's asked about what the Steelers need to do to win that particular game, Coach Mike Tomlin always references protecting the football first. It was no different in the run-up to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

"We have to take care of the football. That has been a signature of our football in terms of being a team on the rise throughout the season," said Tomlin. "We were terrible in turnover ratio in the first part of the season, and our record reflected it. In the third quarter of the season we were 3-1, and I think the turnover ratio reflected that. We want to get off to a good start in this quarter and be the type of team we need to be, and to win this outing that's going to be a significant part of it."