NFL Combine: A game of inches for Skoronski

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seemingly each year in the draft there is a stellar offensive lineman prospect who has played offensive tackle in college who has questions regarding his overall length, particularly height and arm length.

But while having ideal length can make things easier for a player to succeed as an offensive tackle in the NFL, having flawless technique can help overcome some of the issues that plague players at the position.

Players such as Rashawn Slater of the Chargers, Kelvin Beachum of the Cardinals and Ikem Ekwonu, among others, are under 6-foot-5 with less-than-ideal arm length but find a way to get the job done in the NFL.

But when a tackle prospect isn't 6-foot-5 or taller or has arms that are less than 34 inches in length, there is going to be talk of him having to move inside in the NFL, no matter how successful he's been at the collegiate level.

That's the battle Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is facing this year.

Skoronski measured in at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine Sunday, but his arm length was just 32 ¼ inches. Ideally, NFL teams like their offensive tackles to have 34-inch arms or longer to be better able to get their hands on pass rushers early on the edge.

"Teams have been pretty open about that. No one has really sat me down and said, 'No, you can't play tackle for us,'" said Skoronski, who was the No. 1 center prospect in the nation coming out of high school.