Steelers Nation part of Super Bowl ad

One of the highlights of the Super Bowl broadcast every year is the commercials, and this year Steelers' fans will be featured in an NFL ad tabbed, "Super Bowl Babies Choir."

The 60 second commercial is set to air during the third quarter of the game and features five Steelers fans who were born in 1976, around nine months after the Steelers won Super Bowl X.

"It was a blast to do it. It was a great time all around," said Eli Pievach, from Weirton, West Virginia who represented the Steelers. "I was maybe a tad bit nervous at the start, because they kept everything a secret. It was great meeting the people representing Pittsburgh, and the people from the other teams."

Pievach, whose father Charles has been a season ticket holder since 1971, went to a casting call at Heinz Field where he was chosen.

"To just be some guy that just really likes the Steelers and be selected was great," said Pievach. "I was on cloud nine for two or three days."

Also featured in the ad, which highlights the NFL's "Football is Family" theme, was Tanya Young, from Royersford, Pennsylvania.