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Steelers Nation Ireland Invited to Official 2026 Fáilte Steelers Watch Party at Kennedy's Pub!

Sep 01, 2026 at 10:53 AM

Steelers Nation Ireland, get ready! Following the historic first-ever NFL Dublin Game in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be bringing the excitement of the NFL back to Dublin, as they have today announced the return of their Fáilte Steelers Watch Party, presented by Aer Lingus, Heinz, Ticketmaster and UPMC.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale and can be purchased **here**.

Fans in attendance can watch the Steelers clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in true Black and Gold style in Kennedy's Pub, home of the brand-new Steelers Station, on Sunday, 18th October.

Kennedy's became the first official Steelers bar in Ireland earlier this year, following the announcement of the NFL team's new partnership with the Mahon Group.

This is the third time the Steelers have hosted a fan watch party in Ireland, with the event scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ahead of the 6pm kick-off.

Fans who attend can expect a jam-packed programme of live entertainment and sport. A Steelers alumni will be in attendance on the night and the event will also feature live coverage of the match across multiple screens, as well as analysis and hospitality, live music and giveaways - all in a special atmosphere featuring Steelers game-day traditions.

Tickets are on sale now at: Link. Space is limited, so fans are advised to act quickly to secure their place.

The return of the Fáilte Steelers Watch Party follows the Steelers' historic appearance in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Ireland at Croke Park, Dublin, in 2025. The landmark event further strengthened the organisation's deep generational ties to Ireland and reinforced the country's importance as a long-term strategic international market for the franchise.

The Fáilte Steelers Watch Party forms part of a broader calendar of Steelers activity in Ireland and the organisation's continued commitment to its growing fanbase. Fan events such as this remain central to bringing supporters closer to the team and growing the game across Ireland.

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