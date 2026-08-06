An Irish postcard from Latrobe, PA for Steelers Training Camp

I started a tour of training camps in Seattle last week and watched Mayo win their first All-Ireland football championship in seventy five years in the early hours of the morning on the west coast.

A few days later, Dan was the first to bring up the historic victory in Latrobe.

"My grandmother, Patricia Rooney - her maiden name is Regan - and the Regans are from County Mayo," he said.

"I know she was smiling down with that outcome and certainly just to be able to follow such an amazing story and just how special sports are when you have a long-standing situation like that, seventy five years overcoming that and winning a championship - I was listening to it on the radio and was getting chills throughout the game and just seeing all the highlights."

"So, congrats to Mayo. And it looks like they're continuing to celebrate, which I can respect. It was such a special story that I think it caught the attention of the world, which is great for Gaelic football."

What makes Saint Vincent College special is hard to put into one sentence. The rolling hills, the quiet campus and the sense that football still sits at the heart of the place give it a feel you do not get in many NFL facilities. Fans can stand close enough to hear the pads pop, and players interact between plays. It remains one of the most accessible training camps in the league.

A memory that stood out for me was being able to stand at the top of the hill and watch each player make that walk down the steps. Seeing the faces of the young fans especially was very special, fans who had queued to get into the facility from as early as 6AM that morning to have a moment with one of their heroes.

Seeing the love the players received was special. One fan at the top of the hill had a DK Metcalf jersey. His face dropped when DK turned to him to sign it before camp on Friday.

That's what it's all about, isn't it?

The history of the facility for the Pittsburgh Steelers stretches back almost six decades. This summer marked the 59th year the team has called Saint Vincent home. Generations of players have walked the same paths, slept in the same dorms and practised on the same fields. Continuity is rare in modern sport and still matters deeply to the organisation.

Just look at the name on the main stand - Chuck Noll Field. The Steelers are engrained in Saint Vincent College from a small meeting room in the facility, to the main stands.

There is no doubt that a new era arrives with Coach McCarthy taking the helm. The Pittsburgh native takes the reins for the first time, stepping into a role held by only three men since 1969. There is a clear sense of expectation around the black and gold as the McCarthy chapter begins in Latrobe, but there is also a clear sense of positivity around the team and its fans as they enter a new era.

What has impressed me the most over the two days about McCarthy is just how much he is embracing this opportunity to coach a team that has been very close to his heart from the early days of his life. Steelers fans in Ireland can look forward to hearing from players such as Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen over the next few weeks of the preseason.

Outside of the practices themselves, it is clear that the Steelers' presence continues to grow. From Ireland to Paris, the black and gold keep finding new stages. Latrobe remains the starting point every summer, and this year felt like the beginning of something fresh.

For Steelers Nation – and for all the Irish fans who follow from afar – we are back.