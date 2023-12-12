Trubisky: 'It's got to be better this week'

Mitch Trubisky has started 66 career games in the NFL. He understands the importance of the quarterback position and how the play at that position is directly tied into whether a team wins or loses a particular game.

That's why he is so intent on cleaning up his game after making his first start this season last week for the Steelers in a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.

"Slow start," Trubisky said of what plagued the Steelers (7-6) against New England. "I've got to be better on third downs, got to execute better and just continue to get on the same page with these guys. (I) made some better plays in the second half, but it's got to be better this week."

This week will come against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in what is now the biggest game of the season for the Steelers.

Currently, the Steelers sit sixth in the AFC playoff standings, while the Colts are seventh. The winner of this game remains in a playoff spot with just three games remaining in the season. The loser will likely slide back in the pack.