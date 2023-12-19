Rudolph: 'We're about winning the game this week'

As one of the team's elder statesmen, he's worked hard to form relationships with all of the offensive skill players on the roster – even if he hadn't necessarily gotten to work with them much during the season when he was taking third-team reps.

"I've got a lot of good relationships with the guys in the locker room," Rudolph said. "I think anytime you're here as long as I've been here, you had better have some or you're probably not a good dude. But yeah, guys are excited for me and I'm excited to go out there and you know, you think as it has a third-string quarterback, you feel like you're sort really earning your paycheck week to week. And so I finally get to earn it this week and put my hand in the pile and go fight for victory together."

And at 28, Rudolph feels he's in a much better spot as a professional than he was earlier in his career, even though he hasn't played much over the past couple of years, getting just 16 snaps over the past two seasons.

"I think you're always trying to grow and develop," Rudolph said. "And I think with (quarterbacks coach) Mike Sullivan, having him for my third season now and be in the room with a guy who's done it at a high level for a long time and learning everything I can about the game of football, I think when I go out there I'm a little bit more relaxed and calm. I understand the game. It's cliche, but I think it has slowed down, and you gain confidence from that."

Because of that and his past experience, Rudolph doesn't feel pressure going into this game.

He just wants to let things play out and take what he can.