Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers added defensive end Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The team had the spot open after trading linebacker Melvin Ingram III to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The team also signed kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Kahlil Davis, the twin brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis, to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Chris Slayton from the practice squad.

Charlton was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the win over the Browns on Sunday, and played 10 snaps.

Charlton was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has recorded 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. He has played in a total of 44 games with three different teams, the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charlton was signed by the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason, spending one season in Kansas City before his release this year during the preseason. He recorded seven tackles, four of them solo stops and one for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last season, playing in just seven games and finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured list.

Lambo has kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers (2015-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-21) during his seven-year career. He has connected on 128 of 147 field goal attempts (87.1%).