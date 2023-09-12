Transactions

Steelers make roster moves

Sep 12, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple moves to their practice squad, signing receiver Jacob Copeland and releasing defensive back Luc Barcoo and running back Greg Bell.

Copeland originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released by the Titans, later signing with the Minnesota Vikings during training camp. Copeland was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Copeland played at the University of Maryland in 2022 where he caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that he spent four seasons at the University of Florida where he had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.

