Steelers make roster move

Oct 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
The Steelers signed linebacker Kyron Johnson to the practice squad.

Johnson was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games last season, mainly on special teams.

Johnson played college football at the University of Kansas where he was an All-Big 12 selection as a senior when he recorded 61 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and forced four fumbles, which was third most in the Big-12. He also recovered two fumbles.

