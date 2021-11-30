Steelers make roster move

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to the 53-man roster.

Adams was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad prior to joining the Steelers.

Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 45 games and starting three. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Adams signed with the New England Patriots this offseason as an unrestricted free agent but was released prior to the start of the season.