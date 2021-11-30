Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster move

Nov 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to the 53-man roster.

Adams was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad prior to joining the Steelers.

Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 45 games and starting three. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Adams signed with the New England Patriots this offseason as an unrestricted free agent but was released prior to the start of the season.

The Saints claimed Adams off waivers prior to the season, and he has been on the practice squad and active roster and played in five games, including one start, in 2021. He has seven tackles this season.

Related Content

news

T.J. Watt placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker T.J. Watt is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make moves, place two on IR

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Fitzpatrick activated from Reserve/COVID List

Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the list on Thanksgiving
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers promoted Kevin Rader to the 53-man roster and placed Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID list
news

Roethlisberger activated, other roster moves made 

The Steelers activated QB Ben Roethlisberger and completed several other roster moves on Saturday afternoon
news

Steelers make roster moves

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make roster move ahead of Lions game

The Steelers added to their depth at receiver heading into Sunday's game
news

Steelers make roster move ahead of Bears game

The Steelers made a roster move on Monday ahead of playing the Bears at Heinz Field
news

Steelers make roster moves

The team added defensive end Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster
news

Steelers trade Ingram

The Steelers traded linebacker Melvin Ingram III to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers elevated Taco Charlton to the Active/Inactive roster
Advertising