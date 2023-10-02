Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on Monday.
Fitzpatrick began the season on the practice squad but was added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 14.
Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.
