Steelers make practice squad moves

Nov 28, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad today and released defensive back Jalen Elliott. 

This is Copeland's second stint on the Steelers practice squad this season. Copeland was signed to the practice squad ahead of the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns and released on Oct. 3. 

Copeland originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released by the Titans, later signing with the Minnesota Vikings during training camp. Copeland was released prior to the start of the regular season. 

Copeland played at the University of Maryland in 2022 where he caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He spent four seasons at the University of Florida where he had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.

