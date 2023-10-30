Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed linebacker Mykal Walker to the practice squad on Monday and released linebacker Caleb Johnson.

Walker was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Falcons, playing in 49 games, with 20 starts.

Walker recorded 187 tackles over his three years in Atlanta, 89 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Walker spent time with the Chicago Bears this offseason and in training camp and was most recently on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.