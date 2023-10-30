Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make practice squad moves

Oct 30, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Mykal Walker to the practice squad on Monday and released linebacker Caleb Johnson. 

Walker was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Falcons, playing in 49 games, with 20 starts. 

Walker recorded 187 tackles over his three years in Atlanta, 89 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery. 

Walker spent time with the Chicago Bears this offseason and in training camp and was most recently on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

He played college football at Fresno State where he appeared in 26 games. He recorded 183 tackles, 94 solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hits, one interception and two blocked kicks. He was selected first-team All-Mountain West in 2018 and 2019.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers practice squad continues to evolve with two new signings
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
news

Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers continue to make changes to their practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
news

Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad
Advertising