Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed linebacker Caleb Johnson and tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also released offensive lineman Obinna Eze and tight end Noah Gindorff.

Johnson originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished his college career at the University of Miami, after transferring from UCLA. He played in 12 games in 2022 for the Hurricanes, starting four of them. He finished the season with 48 tackles, 26 of them solo stops, four tackles for a loss, one and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.

While at UCLA he recorded 89 tackles, five and half sacks and two interceptions in two seasons.

Washington originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent that season and part of the 2021 season on the Bengals practice squad.

Washington was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in 2022, and made his NFL debut that season against the Bengals when he was elevated to the active roster, before returning to the practice squad.