Steelers make practice squad move

Perales was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was released earlier this season and signed back to the practice squad on Dec. 11, and then released again.

Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.