Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, including signing cornerback Josh Jackson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The team also placed rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on the Reserve/Injured List. Leal was already ruled out of Sunday's game with a knee injury

Jackson was previously elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the Week 4 game against the New York Jets and Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, seeing action in both games. He had a fumble recovery in the end zone against the Bills.

Jackson was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Sept. 5. Prior to joining the Steelers, he was with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was signed in 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games. He has played in 46 games with 15 starts.

The Steelers also elevated safety Elijah Riley and cornerback Quincy Wilson to the Active/Inactive Roster.

Riley was also elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Bills game. Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp.

He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent and has played in 13 career games.

Wilson was signed to the Steelers practice squad prior to the team's Week 3 game versus Cleveland.

Wilson was with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after signing a reserve/futures contract. He was released on Aug. 29, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Wilson has played in 32 games, 11 starts, in his five years in the NFL, including three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the New York Jets. He spent the 2021 season on the New York Giants Reserve/Injured List. He has 61 career tackles, 49 of them solo stops, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery.