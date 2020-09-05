Steelers make moves to get to 53-man roster

The Steelers reached the mandatory 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, as the team went from 80 to 53 players.

The moves the team made include a few familiar faces, including receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive lineman Daniel McCullers. Also let go was defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The complete list of those released includes quarterback Paxton Lynch; running backs Kerrith Whyte Jr., Trey Edmunds, and Wendell Smallwood; receivers Saeed Blacknall, DeAndre Thompkins, Deon Cain, Amara Darboh, and Switzer; offensive linemen Christian DiLauro, John Keenoy, Derwin Gray, Anthony Coyle, and Jarron Jones; and tight ends Kyle Markway and Kevin Rader on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen Cavon Walker, Henry Mondeaux, Calvin Taylor, and McCullers; linebackers Tuzar Skipper and Jayrone Elliott; defensive backs Trajan Bandy, John Battle, and Brooks Jr. Also, punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Liam McCullough were released.

Without a preseason, and without a normal offseason, all of the decisions were made based on training camp evaluation and Coach Mike Tomlin said he felt prepared to make the decisions with the details they had.

"I feel like I have enough information to make decisions, and that's a good thing because it's time to make decisions," said Tomlin on Friday after the final practice of camp. "I thought we made good use of the time and good use of the structure of the time that was provided in terms of the work allotted."