Steelers make moves to get to 53-man roster

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers reached the mandatory 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, as the team went from 80 to 53 players.

The moves the team made include a few familiar faces, including receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive lineman Daniel McCullers. Also let go was defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The complete list of those released includes quarterback Paxton Lynch; running backs Kerrith Whyte Jr., Trey Edmunds, and Wendell Smallwood; receivers Saeed Blacknall, DeAndre Thompkins, Deon Cain, Amara Darboh, and Switzer; offensive linemen Christian DiLauro, John Keenoy, Derwin Gray, Anthony Coyle, and Jarron Jones; and tight ends Kyle Markway and Kevin Rader on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen Cavon Walker, Henry Mondeaux, Calvin Taylor, and McCullers; linebackers Tuzar Skipper and Jayrone Elliott; defensive backs Trajan Bandy, John Battle, and Brooks Jr. Also, punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Liam McCullough were released.

Without a preseason, and without a normal offseason, all of the decisions were made based on training camp evaluation and Coach Mike Tomlin said he felt prepared to make the decisions with the details they had.

"I feel like I have enough information to make decisions, and that's a good thing because it's time to make decisions," said Tomlin on Friday after the final practice of camp. "I thought we made good use of the time and good use of the structure of the time that was provided in terms of the work allotted."

The Steelers will be able to sign 16 players to their practice squad beginning on Sunday, Sept. 6. Of those 16, six of them can be vested veterans, players with four or more years in the league. Initially the practice squad was to be 12 players through the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic that number has been increased.

PHOTOS: 2020 Steelers 53-man roster

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2020 season

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2020 season.
1 / 107

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
2 / 107

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
3 / 107

Ola Adeniyi

Marcus Allen
4 / 107

Marcus Allen

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen
5 / 107

Marcus Allen

Tyson Alualu
6 / 107

Tyson Alualu

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
7 / 107

Tyson Alualu

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
8 / 107

Zach Banner

Zach Banner
9 / 107

Zach Banner

Jordan Berry
10 / 107

Jordan Berry

Jordan Berry
11 / 107

Jordan Berry

Chris Boswell
12 / 107

Chris Boswell

Chris Boswell
13 / 107

Chris Boswell

Isaiah Buggs
14 / 107

Isaiah Buggs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Buggs
15 / 107

Isaiah Buggs

Devin Bush
16 / 107

Devin Bush

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
17 / 107

Devin Bush

Kameron Canaday
18 / 107

Kameron Canaday

Kameron Canaday
19 / 107

Kameron Canaday

Chase Claypool
20 / 107

Chase Claypool

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chase Claypool
21 / 107

Chase Claypool

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
22 / 107

James Conner

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
23 / 107

James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
24 / 107

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
25 / 107

Jordan Dangerfield

Carlos Davis
26 / 107

Carlos Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Carlos Davis
27 / 107

Carlos Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro
28 / 107

David DeCastro

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro
29 / 107

David DeCastro

Kevin Dotson
30 / 107

Kevin Dotson

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Dotson
31 / 107

Kevin Dotson

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
32 / 107

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
33 / 107

Bud Dupree

Eric Ebron
34 / 107

Eric Ebron

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Eric Ebron
35 / 107

Eric Ebron

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
36 / 107

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
37 / 107

Terrell Edmunds

Matt Feiler
38 / 107

Matt Feiler

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Feiler
39 / 107

Matt Feiler

Minkah Fitzpatrick
40 / 107

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
41 / 107

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
42 / 107

Zach Gentry

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
43 / 107

Zach Gentry

Ulysees Gilbert III
44 / 107

Ulysees Gilbert III

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ulysees Gilbert III
45 / 107

Ulysees Gilbert III

Joe Haden
46 / 107

Joe Haden

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
47 / 107

Joe Haden

J.C. Hassenauer
48 / 107

J.C. Hassenauer

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
J.C. Hassenauer
49 / 107

J.C. Hassenauer

Cameron Heyward
50 / 107

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
51 / 107

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
Alex Highsmith
52 / 107

Alex Highsmith

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Alex Highsmith
53 / 107

Alex Highsmith

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
54 / 107

Mike Hilton

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
55 / 107

Mike Hilton

Devlin Hodges
56 / 107

Devlin Hodges

Devlin Hodges
57 / 107

Devlin Hodges

Diontae Johnson
58 / 107

Diontae Johnson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
59 / 107

Diontae Johnson

Justin Layne
60 / 107

Justin Layne

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Layne
61 / 107

Justin Layne

Ray-Ray McCloud
62 / 107

Ray-Ray McCloud

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ray-Ray McCloud
63 / 107

Ray-Ray McCloud

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
64 / 107

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
65 / 107

Vance McDonald

Anthony McFarland Jr.
66 / 107

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony McFarland Jr.
67 / 107

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
68 / 107

Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson
69 / 107

Steven Nelson

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuks Okorafor
70 / 107

Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuks Okorafor
71 / 107

Chuks Okorafor

James Pierre
72 / 107

James Pierre

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Pierre
73 / 107

James Pierre

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
74 / 107

Maurkice Pouncey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
75 / 107

Maurkice Pouncey

Curtis Riley
76 / 107

Curtis Riley

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Curtis Riley
77 / 107

Curtis Riley

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
78 / 107

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
79 / 107

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
80 / 107

Mason Rudolph

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
81 / 107

Mason Rudolph

Jaylen Samuels
82 / 107

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
83 / 107

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
84 / 107

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
85 / 107

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
86 / 107

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
87 / 107

Benny Snell Jr.

Robert Spillane
88 / 107

Robert Spillane

Robert Spillane
89 / 107

Robert Spillane

Cameron Sutton
90 / 107

Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
91 / 107

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
92 / 107

Stephon Tuitt

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
93 / 107

Stephon Tuitt

Alejandro Villanueva
94 / 107

Alejandro Villanueva

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
95 / 107

Alejandro Villanueva

James Washington
96 / 107

James Washington

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
97 / 107

James Washington

Derek Watt
98 / 107

Derek Watt

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Derek Watt
99 / 107

Derek Watt

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
100 / 107

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
101 / 107

T.J. Watt

Vince Williams
102 / 107

Vince Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams
103 / 107

Vince Williams

Stefen Wisniewski
104 / 107

Stefen Wisniewski

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Stefen Wisniewski
105 / 107

Stefen Wisniewski

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Wormley
106 / 107

Chris Wormley

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Wormley
107 / 107

Chris Wormley

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
