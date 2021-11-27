Steelers make moves, place two on IR

Archibong, who was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season, was also elevated for last week's game against the Chargers. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played at Temple where he had 89 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and eight pass defenses.

Miller, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 12 after being released by the Houston Texans, gives the Steelers depth with Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID List. Miller was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and traded to the Texans this past July. He has played in 49 career games, starting 18, and has 139 receptions for 1,587 yards, a 9.98-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He also has nine rushing attempts for 37 yards.

Archibong and Miller will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.