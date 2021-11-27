Steelers make moves, place two on IR

The Steelers signed guard John Leglue to the 53-man roster and placed tight end Eric Ebron and guard J.C. Hassenauer on the Reserve/Injured List.
Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.
Hassenauer has played in all 10 games this season, starting one, Sunday night against the Chargers when he suffered a pectoral injury.
Ebron injured his knee in Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ebron, who played in eight games and started three this season, has 12 receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown reception this year. He also has a one-yard touchdown run.
Earlier this week the team signed tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
In addition, the Steelers elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Active/Inactive roster for the Bengals game.
Archibong, who was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season, was also elevated for last week's game against the Chargers. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played at Temple where he had 89 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and eight pass defenses.
Miller, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 12 after being released by the Houston Texans, gives the Steelers depth with Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID List. Miller was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and traded to the Texans this past July. He has played in 49 career games, starting 18, and has 139 receptions for 1,587 yards, a 9.98-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He also has nine rushing attempts for 37 yards.
Archibong and Miller will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.
The team also signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Sloman was signed by the Steelers at the start of July but released during training camp. He spent his rookie season with both the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Sloman was originally drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and won the starting job in training camp, beating out two other kickers. Sloman played in seven games for the Rams and converted on 8-of-11 (72.7%) field goal attempts and made 18-of-21 (85.7%) extra point attempts. The Rams released him following Week 7. Sloman kicked in eight games and connected on 10-of-13 field goal attempts (76.9%) and 23 of 26 extra points (88.5%) for the Titans.