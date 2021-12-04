Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make moves ahead of Ravens game

Dec 04, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have activated defensive lineman Carlos Davis from the Reserve/Injured List in time for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

In addition, offensive lineman Chaz Green was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the game.

Davis injured his knee in the Steelers Week 1 win in Buffalo and hasn't played since. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 27 and returned to practice last month, giving the Steelers three weeks to activate him.

Davis was selected by the Steelers in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 232nd overall pick. He made his NFL debut in 2020 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, recording two solo tackles. The following week he had a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 and added two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. He finished out the year with a tackle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. He finished the 2020 season with six tackles in seven games.

Green signed with the Steelers shortly before the start of the 2021 training camp. He played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one. Green was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 91st overall player. He missed the majority of the season with a hip injury, activated late in the year but didn't play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six. Green also spent time with the Saints, Broncos and Raiders, where he played in four games and started one for the silver and black. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career.

Earlier today the Steelers activated linebacker T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. -->> Full Story

Related Content

news

Watt activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

T.J. Watt was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday
news

Steelers make additional roster move

Linebacker Robert Spillane was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Roster moves continue for the Steelers

Ray-Ray McCloud returns from COVID list, Joe Haeg placed on COVID list
news

Steelers make roster move

The team signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams
news

T.J. Watt placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker T.J. Watt is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make moves, place two on IR

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Fitzpatrick activated from Reserve/COVID List

Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the list on Thanksgiving
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers promoted Kevin Rader to the 53-man roster and placed Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID list
news

Roethlisberger activated, other roster moves made 

The Steelers activated QB Ben Roethlisberger and completed several other roster moves on Saturday afternoon
news

Steelers make roster moves

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make roster move ahead of Lions game

The Steelers added to their depth at receiver heading into Sunday's game
Advertising