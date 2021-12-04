Steelers make moves ahead of Ravens game

The Steelers have activated defensive lineman Carlos Davis from the Reserve/Injured List in time for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

In addition, offensive lineman Chaz Green was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the game.

Davis injured his knee in the Steelers Week 1 win in Buffalo and hasn't played since. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 27 and returned to practice last month, giving the Steelers three weeks to activate him.

Davis was selected by the Steelers in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 232nd overall pick. He made his NFL debut in 2020 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, recording two solo tackles. The following week he had a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 and added two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. He finished out the year with a tackle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. He finished the 2020 season with six tackles in seven games.

Green signed with the Steelers shortly before the start of the 2021 training camp. He played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one. Green was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 91st overall player. He missed the majority of the season with a hip injury, activated late in the year but didn't play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six. Green also spent time with the Saints, Broncos and Raiders, where he played in four games and started one for the silver and black. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career.