Steelers make camp roster moves

Two signed, Trice to IR: The Steelers signed safety Trenton Thompson and cornerback Isaiah Dunn, and placed rookie Cory Trice Jr. on the Reserved/Injured List after he was injured in practice on Tuesday. In addition, the team Waived/Injured running back Alfonzo Graham.

Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad, playing in one game.

He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Dunn, who played at Oregon State, signed with the New York Jet as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games for the Jets, and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, where he dressed for five games before an injury finished his 2022 season.

At Oregon State he played in 33 games, recording 115 tackles and 18 passes defensed.

Trice was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue, where he appeared in 34 games, starting 24. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2022 by the coaches and media. He was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.