Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers continued to make moves on Monday, releasing 10 additional players.
Among those released on Monday were offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, offensive lineman William Dunkle, safety Jalen Elliott, running back Darius Hagans, cornerback Lavert Hill, defensive lineman Manny Jones, quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Tanner Muse, linebacker Toby Ndukwe and safety Kenny Robinson.
In other moves, the Steelers traded guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in a deal that also involves multiple draft picks. The Steelers acquired the Rams fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and their fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams received Dotson, as well as the Steelers fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The trade will be official once Dotson passes a physical with the Rams.
Over the weekend the Steelers released nine players. Among those released were receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, receiver Aron Cruikshank, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara.
The Steelers have to make the rest of their moves by Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.
