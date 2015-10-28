Steelers looking for fourth straight win over Bengals

Oct 28, 2015 at 06:00 AM

**

STEELERS-BENGALS SERIES HISTORY**

Series History: Series began in 1970
Overall Regular Season: Steelers lead, 55-34
At Pittsburgh: Steelers lead, 30-15
At Cincinnati: Steelers lead, 25-19
Neutral Sites: n/a
Streak: Steelers won previous three meetings
Last Regular-Season Meeting: Dec. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 17
Postseason Series: Steelers lead, 1-0
Last Post-Season Meeting: Jan. 8, 2006, at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh 31, Cincinnati 17
(preseason and postseason record not included in overall series record)

This week's game marks the 90th time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the regular season and the 46th time in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers hold a 15-game advantage (30-15) ... the two teams will meet for the 27th time in the month of November (17-9) and for the 10th in Pittsburgh (6-3) in the month of November.

**

THE LAST TIME VS. CINCINNATI** Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 17
Dec. 28, 2014
Heinz Field (64,697)
PITTSBURGH - QB Ben Roethlisberger's 63-yard touchdown pass to WR Antonio Brown sealed the 27-17 victory for the Steelers over the Bengals at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football. With the win, the Steelers won the AFC North and secured the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Early in the first quarter, Brown returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. It marked Brown's longest punt return of his career and his third career returned for a touchdown. All three have come against the Bengals at Heinz Field.

Cincinnati tied it up, 7-7, when QB Andy Dalton threw a 17- yard touchdown pass to RB Giovani Bernard. The Bengals took a 10-7 lead on K Mike Nugent's 39-yard field goal but it would be the Bengals' only lead of the contest.

K Shaun Suisham connected on a 29-yard field goal to tie the game, 10-10. On the Bengals' ensuing drive, Dalton was picked off by CB Brice McCain for the second time in the game and the Steelers took over in Cincinnati territory. Roethlisberger then found WR Martavis Bryant for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Suisham added a 25-yard field goal right before halftime and the Steelers lead 20-10 heading into the break.

Both teams missed opportunities in the third quarter. Nugent missed a 50-yard field goal and Roethlisberger was picked off in the red zone. Dalton connected with TE Jermaine Gresham for a five-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 20-17.

The Steelers attempted a fake punt midway through the fourth quarter but P Brad Wing's pass was intercepted. Cincinnati took over and marched into Steelers' territory. Dalton completed a pass to WR A.J. Green but CB Antwon Blake stripped the ball from Green and then recovered the fumble.

Three plays later, Roethlisberger hit Brown for the game-winning score.

GAME SUMMARY

Bengals (10-5-1) 7 3 0 7 17
STEELERS (11-5) 7 13 0 7 27

TEAM Q TIME PLAY DRIVE SCORE
PIT 1 10:50 Brown 71 yd. punt return (Suisham kick) 7-0
CIN 1 2:43 Bernard 17 yd. pass from Dalton (Nugent kick) 7-42; 4:01 7-7
CIN 2 12:32 Nugent 39 yd. FG 7-13; 3:09 7-10
PIT 2 7:36 Suisham 29 yd. FG 9-69; 4:56 10-10
PIT 2 5:52 Bryant 21 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Suisham kick) 2-28; 0:46 17-10
PIT 2 0:40 Suisham 25 yd. FG 11-70; 1:37 20-10
CIN 4 11:14 Gresham 5 yd. pass from Dalton (Nugent kick) 15-89; 7:29 20-17
PIT 4 2:50 Brown 63 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Suisham kick) 3-70; 1:01 27-17

PIT-KC SERIES HIGHS
Passing Yards
Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger - 398 (11/22/2009)
Chiefs: Steve DeBerg - 338 (10/29/1989)

Rushing Yards
Steelers: Franco Harris - 134 (11/12/1972)
Chiefs: Priest Holmes - 150 (10/14/2001)

Receiving Yards
Steelers: Louis Lipps - 183 (9/2/1984)
Chiefs: Otis Taylor - 190 (10/18/1971)

