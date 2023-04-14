5 for Friday: More coaches in the Hall of Fame? Sure

There have been 34 head coaches who won at least 60 percent of their games – which seems to be a pretty good benchmark. But of that group, nine coached five seasons or fewer. Longevity should matter, as well.

Some 35 different coaches have won Super Bowls. Of that group, 15 are already in the Hall of Fame.

There are 26 coaches who won multiple league championships, whether that be in the Super Bowl era or prior to the Super Bowl. Of that group, Coughlin, Seifert, Shanahan and former Steelers head coach Buddy Parker are the only ones not in the Hall of Fame. Parker won championships with the Detroit Lions.

So, there is some work to do with coaches getting into the Hall of Fame.

But adding two in per year doesn't seem to be the right way of righting that wrong. For many years, coaches were all but ignored in the process.

That is no longer the case. It will take a few years for the Hall to catch up with coaches who deserve to get in, but catch up it will.

• It flew a little under the radar at the NFL Annual Meetings a couple of weeks ago, but the league did mandate that Guardian Caps, those large foam pieces that fit over the helmet, be worn again at all training camp practices this year. But the league also now will mandate they be used regular season and postseason practice in which there is contact.

In addition, all positions with the exception of kickers, punters, quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs will be required to wear the caps.

This won't be anything new for the Steelers. Tomlin mandated them for his players starting in minicamp last season – even though they didn't have to wear them at that time – and a number of players continued to wear the caps once the regular season began, even though they weren't forced to do so.