Pickett confident Steelers will turn things around

"A couple back early on, especially I think it's a different game," Pickett said when asked if he'd like to have some throws he didn't complete back. "We had some early on to put points up and just kind of keep the pressure going back and forth. But I need to definitely be a lot better. We as an offense need to be better."

Once the Steelers fell behind, Pickett was under consistent pressure.

Because of that, the Steelers ran the ball just 10 times, the lowest total in the NFL in Week 1.

But even when they ran the ball early in the game, the Steelers gained just two yards on their first four rushing attempts.

It wasn't until Najee Harris broke off a 24-yard run on third-and-1 late in the half that the Steelers produced anything of note on the ground.

"We didn't have much of it," Pickett said of a running game. "Early on we got behind and we were trying to play catch up. That goes back to us as being successful on early downs, staying out third-and-longs and playing on-time with the football."

Pickett wound up completing 31-of-46 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked five times, with three of those coming on the Steelers' final possession.