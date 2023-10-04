Pickett practices, says he's good to play Sunday

"I wouldn't say change but it needs to be you know a full focus from everybody," Pickett said. "You know, it seems like that one or two plays here and there we set ourselves behind the chains, whether it's a penalty or some kind of negative play when we get moved and we set ourselves back we got to continue to eliminate those."

Doing that Sunday against the Ravens won't be easy. Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in yards allowed and fourth in scoring defense.

But Pickett has started twice in his young career against Baltimore. In his first start, at Acrisure Stadium, he was forced out of the game with a concussion after just four plays.

In the second meeting, Pickett completed 15 of 28 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers came from behind to beat the Ravens, 16-13, in Baltimore.

Despite the offense struggling as a unit right now, playing a familiar opponent – even a good one – might help ease some of the issues.

"They're a great defense," Pickett said. It''s always going be a battle in the AFC North, so we have got to get ready for it."

Regardless of how much – or how little – he's able to practice this week.