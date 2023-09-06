Pickett simply wants to find a way to win

That's one reason why he isn't as concerned about how things will look on Sunday as much as he is getting a victory.

Adversity is going to arise against San Francisco. It will just be a matter of how the Steelers deal with it.

"It's going to happen. It's the National Football League," Pickett said of that adversity. "You're going against the best defense in the league. It's going to happen. I don't think anyone will bat an eye on this team. Just continue to put your best foot forward, work hard and go from there."

He also knows that while the preseason success was great, it was happening against opponents that weren't necessarily game planning to face the Steelers.

The Steelers didn't do a lot of game planning, either.

The preseason was more about Pickett reading what the defense was giving him and distributing the ball accordingly.

How good was he with that?

"I try to be 100 percent. That's the goal," Pickett said. "I really don't know what the acceptable rate is. I try to be a lot better than 75 percent. I try to be 100 percent. When you're playing in the NFL, they try to get you with looks and stuff.

"Each team is game planning now, so they're going to show you complex looks. They're going to show you more pre-snap, post-snap. I've just got to be disciplined with what I'm seeing and try to get the ball to the right guy."