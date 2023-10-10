Pickett looks forward to return of Johnson

And not only were the Steelers missing Johnson in last week's 17-10 victory over the Ravens, tight end Pat Freiermuth also was out with a hamstring injury. Freiermuth was second to Johnson last season with 63 receptions.

Getting Johnson back in the lineup should help create room for everyone else to flourish due to the attention he receives from opposing defenses.

With Johnson out of the lineup, second-year receiver George Pickens has seen more double teams. And Pickett also has been missing a key third-down target. Johnson had 18 receptions on third down last season, with 16 of them producing first downs.

"I think just by watching this, you can see that we've missed him," Pickett said. "I think it'll help George out. It'll help Alan and cow and kind of those guys have been really working hard and playing a lot of snaps. So I think it'll be great for us as a whole."

The Steelers could use that boost.