Pickett said he's 'good to go'

Pickett has completed 65 percent of his passes in 10 games this season, nine of them starts. He's thrown for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions while also running for 225 yards and three scores.

"We have great faith in the process and what we do. I don't think we can play like that," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "The plan is kind of the plan. The injury kind of occurred on a drop back we had a missed assignment on. I don't think we're going to have a big difference. He's learning every week and understanding where we're at and what we're doing and not taking unnecessary risks and those things. He's doing that. Nothing strategic from us."

That's the way Pickett would have it, as well.

"I think I've done a pretty good job this year," Pickett said of protecting himself. "It comes with the position. It comes with playing football. It's going to happen. I was lucky early in my career in college, really not having many concussions, or at all, really."

And he's looking forward to getting back onto field, despite being on the sideline last week in Carolina and gaining a new perspective on things.

Pickett said he was on a coaching headset last week instead of just listening to Canada's play calls through a helmet as he had done when he served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky.

While on the headset, Pickett could head not just Canada, but all of the Steelers coaches and what the overall plan happened to be.