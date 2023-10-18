Pickett 'energized' heading into post-bye games

The Steelers' bye week came at a good time for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Not only will he potentially get two of his top targets back on the field in wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth, but the week off gave Pickett some much-needed time to take a step back and look at his own game, along with that of the entire offense.

When that happened a year ago, the Steelers adjusted and became an offense that averaged more than a touchdown more per game over the second half of the season.

This bye came earlier, and the Steelers find themselves in a much better position at 3-2 rather than the 2-6 hole they dug for themselves in the 2022 season.

"It's all about self scouting. It's all about looking at yourself as a player," Pickett said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as the Steelers continued preparations to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday in Los Angeles.

"What I need to improve on. What we need to improve on as an offense, getting with coach (Matt) Canada, watching all of our past plays together. What went well, what didn't go well, and where we can improve. So it was a solid week of work for us."

Pickett and company aren't saying what those adjustments will be, but rest assured, they plan on being a better offense than the one that averaged just over 15 points per game in their first five outings.