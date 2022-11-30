Pickett continuing to show signs of progress

Knowing when to run, or when to move in the pocket and use his legs to extend a play are part of the growth process.

"That adds to it. There's always a time and place for it. I like to scramble to extend and free guys up down the field," Pickett said. "But if they're covered down or it's a third-down situation, a big-time moment and I want to move the chains, I'm going to use my legs to do so. It's all about the feel of the game and what I see."

That was evident Monday on his two-point conversion pass to rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickett, who rushed for 32 yards on six attempts in the game, rolled to his right and might have been able to score the conversion on his own. But Pickens uncovered at the last second, allowing Pickett to fire a strike to him in the back corner of the end zone.

He also completed passes to 10 different players in the game, another big step in his progression.

"It's command of the offense and using every guy at my disposal throughout progressions and every guy knowing they can get the football on any given play," Pickett said of how he feels he's grown. "I think that's huge. We're continuing to build that. I'm going to continue to grow in the system. Once you get a mastery of it, you use all of your options."

He's not quite up to master's level just yet, but there has been clear and obvious growth.

If Pickett and the Steelers can get a win Sunday, he would even his record as a starter to 4-4 in his rookie season.

It would be another positive sign.