Pickett cleared from concussion protocol, ready for Dolphins

Freiermuth was in a different position, though, then Pickett. He said he didn't feel normal again until last Thursday as he went through concussion protocols. Pickett said he felt better very early in the week.

"One of the things going through it was just to keep doing what I've been doing and see how I feel after playing," Pickett said. "That was what they recommended. I felt great going through my routine. If I didn't, obviously I wouldn't have been out there. I was communicating with the doctors. I feel good."

What didn't necessarily feel good was not getting to finish what wound up being his first career victory as a starter. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers' loss three weeks ago against the Jets and made his first start against the Bills. But he also understands doctors were erring on the side of caution by not allowing him to return to the game.

"It happens. Adversity. Adversity all over the place. Inside of football, outside of football, it's just rolling with the punches and making sure I'll be ready to go this weekend," Pickett said.

"It's tough. You obviously want to be out there. You put a lot of work in throughout the week. You want to be out there and finish the game. But I trusted what the doctors were telling me. That's what they were advising me to do, what they wanted me to do. I followed their lead and now I'm ready to go this week. Had I finished that game, maybe I wouldn't have felt this great this week at practice."

But that game also offered the Steelers and their rookie quarterback something upon which to build.