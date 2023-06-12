Seumalo a quick study for a good reason

An awesome feeling, indeed.

And Seumalo set a standard for that at Oregon State. Though Joe was a coach on the staff, that had no bearing with Isaac breaking into the lineup as a true freshman.

In fact, he became the first true freshman to start at center for the Beavers since Roger Levasa in the late 1970s.

Seumalo earned freshman All-America honors and, despite missing the entire 2014 season with a foot injury that required several surgeries, wound up starting games at everywhere but left tackle on Oregon State's line during his four seasons there.

The Eagles selected Seumalo in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he was on the move again, this time going cross country to the East Coast.

"That was not a problem. If anything, the transition of going from California to (Corvallis) was probably a little bit of a challenge," Joe Seumalo said. "In terms of football, he was more than prepared – sometimes too much prepared. You get too much information, now you think you've got to do everything. That's that learning curve he went through early on. You don't have to do everybody's job."

It helped that he walked into a Philadelphia locker room that included a number of established veterans in tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce and guard Brandon Brooks.

"It was like walking into a high stakes poker room in the o-line room," Seumalo admits. "It was a great thing. They were willing to help guys, too. They weren't like, 'Ah, we're older.' They were open and accepting. I'm thankful for mentors like that."

They quickly became friends.

Seumalo and Kelce, in particular, bonded. And recently, the five-time first-team All-Pro admitted the Eagles will miss Seumalo dearly on their line this season.

"We're not going to replace Isaac," the 35-year-old Kelce said. "I think he's probably the smartest player I've ever been around. Really, really gifted physically, mentally, across the board.