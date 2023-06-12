Seumalo a quick study for a good reason

At 29, Isaac Seumalo is now the elder statesman on the Steelers offense.
Even so, he needed a history lesson from his father, Joe, when he signed a free agent deal with the team earlier this year after spending seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"When he signed with the Steelers, I said you're signing with an historic franchise," Joe Seumalo said. "I remember watching those teams, the Steel Curtain back in the day. He said 'I don't know the Steel Curtain.' I said, 'What do you mean you don't know the Steel Curtain?' He said, 'You mean the (Terrible) Towel?' I said, 'No, the Steel Curtain.' Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, all of them."
Isaac Seumalo might not have known the history of the Steelers then, but he's a quick learner. He's rapidly developed an understanding of the franchise and his new teammates.
"It's been awesome. The offensive line room is younger, but not necessarily inexperienced," Seumalo said of his new teammates, whom he has gotten to know during the Steelers' OTA sessions. "A lot of guys have played a bunch of games. It's been a good opportunity to help out where I can while also honing in on my craft while working against a good defensive line that we have. And Coach Tomlin is everything and more. I've enjoyed it so far."
Seumalo will continue that process this week as the Steelers hold their mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. And then, after that, the players will be off until the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College when they report on July 27.
So, where is home for Seumalo? That's where things get more interesting.
Joe Seumalo is a football coach, currently serving as the defensive line coach at San Jose State. As such, the Seumalo family had to move around a bit when Isaac and his siblings were younger.