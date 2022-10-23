Inactives

Presented by

Steelers inactives for Week 7 at Dolphins

Oct 23, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers go into tonight's game against the Miami Dolphins a much healthier team than they were a week ago, and the inactives reflect that.

The team will be without returner/receiver Steven Sims, who was ruled out on Friday after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, missing his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury despite hopes early on that he would play this week.

That is it from an injury standpoint, which is good news for the black and gold.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is active tonight and will start after being cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday. In addition, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were both cleared from concussion protocol on Friday and will play tonight after missing last week's game.

Two others who sat out the Tampa game last week, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Cam Sutton, are back in action tonight and will be key components of trying to slow down a speedy Dolphins offense.

In addition to Sims and Witherspoon, the other inactives for the Steelers tonight are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green and linebacker Mark Robinson.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 82 WR Steven Sims
No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

Dolphins Inactives
No. 3 RB Myles Gaskin
No. 18 WR Erik Ezukanma
No. 19 QB Skylar Thompson
No. 27 CB Keion Crossen
No. 28 CB Kader Kohou
No. 91 DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Related Content

news

Steelers inactives for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 5 at Bills

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 4 vs. Jets

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 3 at Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs. Patriots

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 1 at Bengals

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium

news

Steelers inactives Wild Card Round vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 15 vs. Titans

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field

Advertising