Steelers inactives for Week 7 at Dolphins

The Steelers go into tonight's game against the Miami Dolphins a much healthier team than they were a week ago, and the inactives reflect that.

The team will be without returner/receiver Steven Sims, who was ruled out on Friday after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, missing his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury despite hopes early on that he would play this week.

That is it from an injury standpoint, which is good news for the black and gold.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is active tonight and will start after being cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday. In addition, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were both cleared from concussion protocol on Friday and will play tonight after missing last week's game.

Two others who sat out the Tampa game last week, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Cam Sutton, are back in action tonight and will be key components of trying to slow down a speedy Dolphins offense.