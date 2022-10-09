Steelers inactives for Week 5 at Bills

Injuries have partially dictated the Steelers inactives this week, with the team missing two starters in the secondary as they go against Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills offense.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and safety Terrell Edmunds will be sidelined this week in concussion protocol.

In addition, receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski is inactive today after handling the return duties the first four weeks. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated there could be a change this week after Olszewski put the ball on the ground twice so far this season.

"You can't put two balls on the ground in four games and feel good about it. Two is a pattern in the National Football League. We say that often. We say that about runners and ball security. Whether it's four games, or eight games, or 12 games. Two in our business is a pattern.

"We've got some work there this week and some decisions to make. He's got to get us to a level of comfort, and we'll look at some other options as well."

Those other options include receiver/returner Steven Sims, who has been inactive for the first four games of the season but is active today.

"I am going to get a shot," said Sims. "I am excited about that. I can't wait to see what happens. It's going to be a good.

"It's been a little while. I am excited, though. I am ready."

Another player who could get more snaps today is defensive back Tre Norwood due to the injuries, and he is prepared for whatever comes his way.

"My preparation doesn't change," said Norwood. "I am always prepared. It will be the same this week, studying film, in the meeting room, on the practice field and getting ready for the game.

"Just making sure I am doing the necessary things, week in and week out, my film study, make sure I am coming here in the building each and every day. I am in the meeting room after practice, getting the preparation right to go out there and contribute to our defense, our team, on Sunday. Whatever is asked of me, I want to make sure I do it to my best."

And boy are they going to need it going against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and all of their offensive firepower.

"We know Buffalo is a high-powered offense," said Norwood. "They have guys at every position on the offensive side. We have to make sure we do our part on the defensive side to minimize those guys and capitalize on plays when they are there."

The Steelers also signed linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive roster for today's game.

The rest of the inactives include quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and linebacker Mark Robinson.