Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs. Raiders

The Steelers will be without safety Terrell Edmunds tonight when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium.

Edmunds didn't practice all week, dealing with a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable going into the game and he is inactive. This is the second game this season Edmunds will miss, also inactive for the Steelers Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

With Edmunds out, the Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Riley was previously elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. He was also elevated for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills and Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw action in both games.

Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.