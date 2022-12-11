Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Ravens

The Steelers inactives reflect the overall health of the black and gold, and in Week 14 they are as healthy as can be.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson were both on the injury report on Friday, listed as questionable, but their status was updated on Saturday, and they were cleared from the injury report and are good to go.

On the other hand, linebacker Malik Reed, who was also upgraded isn't playing today and is one of the inactives.

In addition, kicker Chris Boswell is back after missing the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List with a groin injury. Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts.

The rest of the Steelers inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive back Josh Jackson, guard Kendrick Green and linebacker Mark Robinson.