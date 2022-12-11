Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Ravens

The Steelers inactives reflect the overall health of the black and gold, and in Week 14 they are as healthy as can be.
Linebacker T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson were both on the injury report on Friday, listed as questionable, but their status was updated on Saturday, and they were cleared from the injury report and are good to go.
On the other hand, linebacker Malik Reed, who was also upgraded isn't playing today and is one of the inactives.
In addition, kicker Chris Boswell is back after missing the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List with a groin injury. Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts.
The rest of the Steelers inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive back Josh Jackson, guard Kendrick Green and linebacker Mark Robinson.
As expected, quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for the Ravens.
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.
Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 16 CB Josh Jackson
No. 50 LB Malik Reed
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 93 LB Mark Robinson
Ravens Inactives
No. 8 QB Lamar Jackson
No. 56 LB Josh Bynes
No. 70 G Kevin Zeitler
No. 86 TE Nick Boyle
No. 88 TE Charlie Kolar
No. 90 LB David Ojabo
Get out and vote: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting is now available.
-->> Cast your votes today.