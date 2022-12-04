Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Falcons

Some weeks the Steelers inactives are dictated by injuries, other times they are dictated by who is healthy.
This week, it's the latter.
The Steelers go into today's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a healthy stable of running backs, with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell Jr. all active after they have spent time on the injury report at various times over the last two weeks.
Harris left Monday night's game against the Colts with an oblique injury, returning to practice for the first time on Friday.
"I felt good," said Harris after practicing. "Just getting back to the movements and moving around. It felt good. Rest will help. That is what I was doing and letting it heal itself a little bit."
Also active today is defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Leal was activated from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
Leal returned to practice on Nov. 16 and the Steelers had a 21-day window to either activate him or he had to remain on the Reserve/Injured List all season.
Leal has played in five games in 2022, starting one. He has nine tackles, including five solo stops. He has three passes defensed and one tackle for a loss.
"I am ready to do whatever it is," said Leal after returning to practice. "I am hungry."
With players' healthy, the inactives today are quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Josh Jackson, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and linebacker Mark Robinson.
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.
Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 16 CB Josh Jackson
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
No. 93 LB Mark Robinson
Falcons Inactives
No. 20 S Jovante Moffatt
No. 21 CB Rashad Fenton
No. 47 OLB Arnold Ebiketie
No. 55 ILB Nate Landman
No. 71 OL Chuma Edoga
No. 88 WR Frank Darby
No. 94 DL Jalen Dalton
Get out and vote: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting is now available.
-->> Cast your votes today.