Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Falcons

Some weeks the Steelers inactives are dictated by injuries, other times they are dictated by who is healthy.

This week, it's the latter.

The Steelers go into today's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a healthy stable of running backs, with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell Jr. all active after they have spent time on the injury report at various times over the last two weeks.

Harris left Monday night's game against the Colts with an oblique injury, returning to practice for the first time on Friday.

"I felt good," said Harris after practicing. "Just getting back to the movements and moving around. It felt good. Rest will help. That is what I was doing and letting it heal itself a little bit."

Also active today is defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Leal was activated from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Leal returned to practice on Nov. 16 and the Steelers had a 21-day window to either activate him or he had to remain on the Reserve/Injured List all season.

Leal has played in five games in 2022, starting one. He has nine tackles, including five solo stops. He has three passes defensed and one tackle for a loss.

"I am ready to do whatever it is," said Leal after returning to practice. "I am hungry."