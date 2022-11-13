Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Saints

The Steelers will be missing two members of their secondary today after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out on Saturday afternoon due to an appendix issue.

In addition, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also inactive, still dealing with a hamstring injury.

The team also placed cornerback William Jackson III on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday with a back injury. Jackson was acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders prior to the bye weekend.

There is good news, though. The Steelers activated linebacker T.J. Watt from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster on Saturday and he will play today.

Watt was placed on the list after suffering a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the season.

Watt said he doesn't expect to be limited at all.

"No pitch count," said Watt. "I don't want to put limitations on myself. I've never played 100 percent of the snaps anyways."