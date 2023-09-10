Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 1 vs. 49ers

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Having a healthy team means the Steelers inactive list isn't based on injuries in today's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. 

Defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was listed as questionable on Friday after being limited throughout the week with a foot injury, but he is a go today and is expected to play against the 49ers.

Cameron Heyward, who also spent time on the injury report during the week, wasn't on the injury report on Friday and is also expected to play today.

With a healthy roster, today's inactives include quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is the third quarterback, and recently signed cornerback Desmond King.

In addition, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, receiver Gunner Olszewski and defensive lineman Armon Watts are also inactive.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
No. 25 CB Desmond King
No. 60 T Dylan Cook
No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski
No. 94 NT Armon Watts

49ers Inactives
No. 9 TE Brayden Willis
No. 17 QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)
No. 32 RB Tyrion Davis-Price
No. 50 ILB Jalen Graham
No. 53 ILB Dee Winters
No. 63 G Nick Zakelj
No. 93 DT Kalia Davis

