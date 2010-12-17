Steelers host Jets at Heinz Field





Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) vs. New York Jets (9-4)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010

Kickoff: 4:15 p.m., ET

Site: Heinz Field (65,050) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) Phil Simms (color analyst)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) Tunch Ilkin (color analyst) Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) Ross Tucker (color analyst) Tony Graziani (sideline)

Spanish Radio: Grupo Imagen - Destrito Federal (Mexico City) XEDA-FM 90.5

Steelers-Jets complete game notes. A Look at the Coaches

* *

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Overall regular-season record: 41-20 (.672)/fourth season

Regular-season record at Pittsburgh: 41-20 (.672)/fourth season

Playoff Record/Years: 3-1/two years

New York Jets Head Coach Rex Ryan

Overall Regular-Season Record: 18-11 (.621)/second season

Regular-Season Record at New York: 18-11 (.621)/second season

Playoff Record/Years: 2-1/one yearSeries History: Series began in 1970

Overall: Pittsburgh leads 15-3

At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh leads 6-0

At New York: Pittsburgh leads 9-3

Neutral Sites: n/a

Last Regular-Season Meeting: Nov. 18, 2007 (in New York)

New York 19, Pittsburgh 16 (OT)

Postseason Series: Pittsburgh leads 1-0

(postseason record not included in overall series record)

Pittsburgh leads the all-time regular-season series 15-3, including a perfect 6-0 record at home...the Steelers are 3-0 at Heinz Field against the Jets...the Steelers won the first nine games of the series...the Jets have scored more than 10 points in a game against the Steelers just three times since 1988...Pittsburgh's six home games against the Jets are the fewest against any AFC team other than the Houston Texans, who began play in 2002.

Steelers-Jets Connections:

Several Steelers have ties to the Jets and the New York/New Jersey area. Steelers with connections to the Jets include LB James Farrior, who was drafted in the first round (eighth overall) by the Jets in the 1997 NFL Draft and played five seasons (1997-2001) before coming to Pittsburgh. RB Isaac Redmanwas born in Paulsboro, N.J. while LB Jason Worildsis from Carteret, N.J. P Jeremy Kapinoswas born in West Point, N.Y. while offensive coordinator Bruce Arianswas born in Paterson, N.J.

There are a number of Jets who have direct connections to the Steelers and the Pittsburgh area, including WR Santonio Holmes, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the team. CB Darrelle Revis is from Aliquippa High and played collegiately at Pitt. DE Jason Tayloris from Pittsburgh and played at Woodland Hills High. Quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaughwas born in Youngstown (OH), played at Pitt and twice coached at Pitt (1991-93, 2005-08). Defensive coordinator Mike Pettinecoached at Pitt from 1993-94.

What To Look For

* *

PITTSBURGH TEAM NOTES

• The Steelers look to improve to: 16-3 all-time against the New York Jets in the regular season.

• 7-0 against the Jets in home games.

• 3-0 against the Jets at Heinz Field.

• 9-2 against AFC opponents this year.

• The Steelers look to win their fifth straight game on the year, the longest winning streak of the season and the longest since winning six straight dating from Week 15 of 2009 through Week 3 of 2010.

• The Steelers look for their fifth straight win in the month of December, dating back to 2009.

• The Steelers hope to clinch a playoff spot through a number of different scenarios.

• The Steelers look to finish the season with a 3-1 record against the AFC East.

PITTSBURGH INDIVIDUAL NOTES

RB Rashard Mendenhall

• Needs 36 yards rushing to surpass his career high for rushing yards in a season. He currently has 1,073 rushing yards after posting 1,108 rushing yards in 2009.

WR Mike Wallace

• Needs 54 receiving yards to post his first career 1,000-yard season. He has already surpassed last season's total of 756 receiving yards as he now has 954 yards in 2010.

• Needs five receiving touchdowns to break the team's single-season record, which is 12 held by Hines Ward (2002), Louis Lipps (1985) and Buddy Dial (1961).

* *

LB James Harrison

• Needs 1.5 sacks to reach 50 for his career and become just the seventh player in team history to total at least 50 career sacks.

• Needs one forced fumble to match his career high of seven and to tie the team record for forced fumbles in a season, which he currently shares with Greg Lloyd (1994). Harrison had seven in 2008 and has forced six in 2010.

LB LaMarr Woodley

• Needs 1.5 sacks to reach 10 for the year and become just the second player in team history (LB James Harrison) to post at least 10 sacks in three straight seasons. Woodley had 11.5 in 2008 and 13.5 in 2009.

* *

S Troy Polamalu