Steelers, Khan 'excited' for a season opener at home

In addition to hosting the Browns in Week 2, the Steelers will make their first trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 3 for a Sunday night game, then host a pair of Thursday night games. The first is in Week 9, Nov. 2 against the Titans at Acrisure Stadium, while the second is in Week 14 on Dec. 7 against the Patriots.

The Steelers also have a nationally televised game at Acrisure Stadium Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is the first year the NFL opened Thursday nights up to allow teams to play in two of those contests. And for the Steelers, not only are both Thursday night games at home, both also will be played after the Steelers have already played a home game.

"We embrace whatever challenges come our way," Khan said of playing a pair of Thursday games. "When you have a Thursday night game, the advantages are, No. 1, you get a couple of extra days to recover on the back end, and No. 2, it's always nice to be the one show on TV that night."

The Steelers' schedule also includes four road games this season at domed stadiums, those coming in Week 3 at Las Vegas, in Week 4 at Houston, in Week 7 at the Rams and Week 15 at Indianapolis.

But the team's preseason schedule also includes a game in a dome at Atlanta in the third preseason game. That could be beneficial to the Steelers.