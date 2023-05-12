Steelers release 2023 schedule

The Steelers will head to Texas in Week 4 to face the Houston Texans in a 1 p.m. game on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 1. The following week it will be back to the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium to take on an AFC North foe, hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

The Steelers will have an early bye week this year as it falls on Week 6 of the season, setting them up for a long stretch of 12 straight games, which includes four AFC North matchups.

On the schedule this season are multiple Super Bowl rematches for the Steelers, including three where they walked away hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The first rematch comes right after the bye when the Steelers head across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. The names have all changed, but it will be a throwback to the 1970s when the Steelers defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XIV for their fourth title in six years.

There will be some home cooking for the black and gold with three straight games slated for Acrisure Stadium. The stretch begins with a Week 8 meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2022 AFC South champs, on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

It's back to primetime in Week 9 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 2, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video. The Steelers boast an 8-2 record playing at home on Thursday Night Football.

The three-game home stretch concludes with a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Two AFC North games on the road are up next with a Week 11 game against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and a Week 12 game against the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Paycor Stadium. Both games are slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff on CBS.