Steelers release 2023 schedule

The Steelers 2023 schedule has been released and once again the team will be featured in multiple primetime games. The Steelers will have four primetime matchups this season, including two on Thursday Night Football, both at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers open the season at home for the first time since 2014, and only the 10th time since Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001. The Steelers will host the San Francisco 49ers, the defending NFC West champs, in a Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. on FOX.
The Steelers will remain at home for Week 2 when they have their first primetime game of the season, an AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 18. This will be the 19th straight year the Steelers will play on Monday Night Football. It will also be the first time the Steelers have had back-to-back home games to begin the season since the 1997 season.
The primetime excitement continues in Week 3 when the Steelers hit the road for the first time to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 24 on NBC's Sunday Night Football, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. This is the second straight year the two teams will meet in primetime, the Steelers defeating the Raiders, 13-10, on Christmas Eve in 2022 at Acrisure Stadium. It's also the beginning of a road well-traveled for the Steelers as they will canvas 16,525 miles and 20 time zones in 2023.
The Steelers will head to Texas in Week 4 to face the Houston Texans in a 1 p.m. game on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 1. The following week it will be back to the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium to take on an AFC North foe, hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. on CBS.
The Steelers will have an early bye week this year as it falls on Week 6 of the season, setting them up for a long stretch of 12 straight games, which includes four AFC North matchups.
On the schedule this season are multiple Super Bowl rematches for the Steelers, including three where they walked away hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The first rematch comes right after the bye when the Steelers head across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. The names have all changed, but it will be a throwback to the 1970s when the Steelers defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XIV for their fourth title in six years.
There will be some home cooking for the black and gold with three straight games slated for Acrisure Stadium. The stretch begins with a Week 8 meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2022 AFC South champs, on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. on CBS.
It's back to primetime in Week 9 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 2, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video. The Steelers boast an 8-2 record playing at home on Thursday Night Football.
The three-game home stretch concludes with a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Two AFC North games on the road are up next with a Week 11 game against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and a Week 12 game against the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Paycor Stadium. Both games are slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
Another Super Bowl re-match will take place at Acrisure Stadium when the Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. on CBS. The team defeated the Cardinals, 27-23, in Super Bowl XLIII thanks to some last-minute heroics and an amazing touchdown catch by Santonio Holmes.
The final primetime game of the year, and the second on Thursday Night Football, will be in Week 14 when the Steelers host the New England Patriots on Dec. 7 at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video.
Week 15 has the Steelers facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road, but the exact date, time and network have yet to be determined.
The holiday season will be highlighted by a game against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Acrisure Stadium. The AFC North matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on NBC.
The Steelers will ring in the New Year about as far away from home as they can be with a Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The two teams will meet on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4:05 p.m. with the game airing on FOX. The game is a rematch of the Steelers 21-10 win in Super Bowl XL in front of a 'home crowd' at Detroit's Ford Field.
The regular season will wrap on the road against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18. All Week 18 dates, times and networks will be determined following the outcome of Week 17 games.
In addition to the regular season schedule, the Steelers preseason opponents and some of the details have been revealed. The Steelers will kick off the preseason on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 11. The only home game of the preseason will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. The preseason will close on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, with the time and date to be determined.
2023 PRESEASON SEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|PS1
|Aug. 11
|@ Buccaneers (Fri.)
|TBD
|CBS
|PS2
|Aug. 19
|vs. Bills (Sat.)
|6:30 PM
|CBS
|PS3
|TBD
|@ Falcons
|TBD
|CBS
2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 10
|vs. 49ers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 18
|vs. Browns (Mon.)
|8:15 PM
|ABC
|3
|Sept. 24
|@ Raiders
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|4
|Oct. 1
|@ Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 8
|vs. Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Rams
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 2
|vs. Titans (Thurs.)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Packers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 26
|@ Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Cardinals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 7
|vs. Patriots (Thurs.)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|15
|TBD
|@ Colts
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 23
|vs. Bengals (Sat.)
|4:30 PM
|NBC
|17
|Dec. 31
|@ Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|18
|TBD
|@ Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
Current 2023 Flexible Scheduling Procedures Via the NFL
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17.
During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon.
Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.