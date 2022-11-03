Pickens has always been ahead of the curve

"That's the way he trains, and that's the way his mindset is. Any opportunity when that ball is in the air, he doesn't care where he's at, whether the ball is going to be on the outside, back shoulder, is it over the top? Do I have to dive for it? George would work on that stuff because who's to say the DB isn't going to grab your arm and you've only got one hand? How are you going to make the play? So, he's put himself in every one of those situations by how he trains."

Pickens said he used to sit in the classroom at Hoover and visualize those things in his mind and then go onto the practice field and do them. He kept challenging himself to come up with crazier grabs in order to master his craft.

And the ones he hasn't practiced – he just does them in the moment.

"That's literally how it goes down," Pickens said. "That's how my whole life has been. I make those crazy catches. And those crazy catches get televised. I had crazy catches in high school. That's probably why Coach Niblett said that. Unless you've got the old tape, you really didn't see it. We're in Alabama. If I had been in Cali(fornia) it would have been seen. But we didn't get that much publicity.