Pickens has always been ahead of the curve

"I was like, 'Oh, you've really got to get to this level.' Then he started getting recruited and we're seven years apart. Now, I'm still in middle school and he's in his junior, senior year and I'm going to the 'Bama game, the Auburn game, Tennessee. OK, I've got to get to this level to play. When I saw that, I got more serious in terms of working out, trying to eat right. You try to do all the right stuff. At that age, when I locked in on that, I started getting super good. I'm not going to lie."
No, Pickens is not is not shy about his talents. He knows he's brimming with it. All professional athletes have a level of athletic arrogance. They have to believe in their talents or they won't likely stick around long at the professional level.
But Pickens, much like some of the ridiculous plays he makes on the field, takes it to another level. He's good. He knows it. And he's not afraid to let others know.
When you work as hard as he does and meld that with the natural talent he has, why not?
"He claims that he's an alien," Jackson said with a laugh. "Some of the stuff that he does, I'm starting to believe he might be one. He has freaky athletic ability, especially for someone as big as he is. I haven't personally coached one, but you see guys, the Randy Mosses, the Calvin Johnsons, that can move and contort their bodies in different ways that, normally, guys around their size couldn't do. But he does it pretty naturally."