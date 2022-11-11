Five for Friday: Return of Watt should help turnover ratio

"I think anytime you have a great player, and the other team has to provide resources to protect from that player, it opens up some things for somebody else," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "And that's really what happens when you add T.J. to the mix; he's going to open things up."

Now, that's not to suggest that the turnovers and sacks the Steelers had in their win in the opener were all because of Watt. But the evidence is pretty significant that he's a big part of what they do. And opponents certainly have to be respectful of his presence on the field.

It's no coincidence the team is 52-24-1 in his career when he plays and 1-10 when he does not. He's that important to what they do, and, more importantly, how opponents approach playing them when he's out there.

"T.J. is who he is," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "It's not mystical, the things that he's able to do, and so I don't know that any of us are surprised with what he's capable of getting done. We eagerly await his return."

• Why is it important to finish this season strong?

Steelers history shows that a strong finish can lead to bigger things in the following season.

In 2013, the Steelers started 0-4 and then 2-6 before winning six of their final eight games to finish 8-8 and just miss making the playoffs. The following season, they went 11-5 and won the AFC North.

In 2000, coming off back-to-back losing seasons, not much was expected of the Steelers. And they started that season 0-3. They then won nine of their final 13 games to finish 9-7 and again just miss making the playoffs.

With their first two picks in the 2001 NFL Draft, they selected Casey Hampton and Kendrell Bell and went 13-3, securing the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.