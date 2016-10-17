Steelers fail to measure up in Miami

PICK TWO:** Roethlisberger attributed his first interception to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones making a play and the second to a misread and throw into coverage.

"The first interception, the guy made a great play," Roethlisberger said. "The second one, they rolled down late. The safety (Isa Abdul-Quddus), I wasn't expecting him to be there, that's just on me."

ROAD WOES: The loss at Miami dropped the Steelers to 4-2 on the season, 3-0 at home and 1-2 away from Heinz Field.

Their troubles on the road aren't difficult for guard David DeCastro to grasp.

"Not really," he said. "Road games are tough."

That said, the Steelers' struggles away from home have to be addressed, DeCastro said.

"We gotta figure it out," he continued. "You gotta win on the road if you want to be successful in the NFL.

"Everyone's professionals, there are reasons it's tougher to win on the road than at home. But at the same time teams do it, the great teams do it. We want to be great, so we gotta figure out a way to do it."

GET WELL SOON: The Steelers recorded zero sacks, had two quarterback hits and allowed an average of 6.2 yards per carry in their first game without defensive end Cam Heyward.