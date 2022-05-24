Steelers Digest takes you inside the black and gold

May 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Digest, which has been bringing you all of the news and inside stories on the black and gold for over 30 years, takes you inside the 2022 NFL Draft in the latest edition which is available now. Features include how the first round played out that allowed the Steelers to select quarterback Kenny Pickett and get a look inside an emotional night for Pickett.

You will also learn more about second-round pick George Pickens, the wide receiver who was fueled by rivalries, and sixth-round pick Connor Heyward, who celebrated being selected by the Steelers with his older brother, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

In addition, there are plenty of notes and opinions about the Steelers newest rookie class that you won't want to miss.

No recap of the 2022 NFL Draft would be complete without a tribute to General Manager Kevin Colbert, who is stepping aside after an amazing career at the helm for the black and gold.

The issue also tackles the 2022 Steelers schedule and much more.

To guarantee that you receive the latest issue, subscribe by Friday, May 27.

Click here to subscribe to Steelers Digest today.

